Hair & Skin Care Tips for Holi

As the festival of colour, Holi, is just around the corner people are preparing scrumptious food, lots of sweets, playing with vibrant colours, and a splash of water. However, with all the fun, we need to be cautious that our skin and hair could go through an onslaught of chemical Holi colours. So if you enjoy playing Holi but are concerned about the impact of colours on your hair, nails and complexion follow these simple pre and post-care guidelines to keep your celebrations stress-free.

Pre Holi care:

· It is best to create a barrier for the exposed skin by applying coconut or mustard oil along with sunscreen for at least 15 minutes before playing with colours. Do not forget areas like ears, neck, and hands

· As Holi is just towards the end of the winter season, the skin can get dry and worn-out of moisture. So people with dry skin are more prone to damage with harsh chemicals. Hence, one should moisturize the skin daily before the festival and use sunscreen. It is advisable to avoid facial bleach or chemical peel at least a week before Holi

· It is recommended to wear cotton clothes with full sleeves to ensure that the bare skin is not exposed to the harmful colours

· Prevent colour seeping on nails by trimming and applying glossy nail paint or clear-coated nail lacquer. Additionally, for extra protection, apply the polish or petrolatum jelly such as Vaseline to the exposed skin around the nails

· Chemical treatments like hair straightening and hair colour treatment, are best to avoid before Holi to prevent excessive dryness and hair damage

· For additional hair protection, tie it up instead of leaving it loose to reduce its exposure to colours and damage

· Apply oil before the Holi event, to easily get rid of the colours from the hair

· While playing Holi use water-soluble, organic, herbal colours. Avoid industrial and metallic colours like gold and silver that contains dyes that are a cause of allergies and break-outs

· Keeping yourself well hydrated on the day of Holi is the key to maintaining the beauty

Post Holi care:

· Immediately wash off the Holi colours after playing. Use a soap-free cleanser and gently remove the colours from the face and body

· Avoid excessive scrubbing on the skin as it might cause skin irritation and rashes

· Try to apply oil-based products to remove the harsh colours from the skin

· It is advisable to use a paraben-free and sulphate-free shampoo to wash off the colours from hair

· After washing off the colours apply a thick layer of moisturizer and sunscreen to repair the damage

· Treatment like chemical peeling should be avoided after Holi for at least a week

· People having skin problems like eczema, acne, psoriasis should take extra precautions by considering dry Holi with minimal use of colours and gulal

· Worsening of existing condition or occurrence of new lesions should be shown to a dermatologist as early as possible

