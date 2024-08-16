Health Ministry Orders Govt Hospitals to File FIRs Within 6 Hours of Violence

The Union Health Ministry has ordered all government hospitals, centre or state, to file police complaints within six hours of violence on campus or against staff and health workers.
A brief notice issued on Friday morning said the head of the institution concerned would be held responsible if no such complaint is made within the stipulated time.
The advisory read, “Recently it has been observed that violence has become common against doctors and other healthcare staff at government hospitals. A number of healthcare workers suffered physical violence during the course of their duty. Many were threatened or exposed to verbal aggression. Most of this violence is done either by patients or patients' attenders.”
“In view of the above, it is stated that in the event of any violence against any healthcare worker while on duty, the Head of the institution shall be responsible for filing an institutional FIR within a maximum of six hours of the incident,” the advisory further read.
Earlier today, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) announced a nationwide withdrawal of non-essential medical services from 6 am on Saturday, August 17, to 6 am on Sunday, August 18, in protest against the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
It may be mentioned that, the police have arrested 19 people in connection with the vandalism and violence at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Those arrested were remanded to police custody by a city court till August 22, officials said.
Reports said that, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be leading a rally demanding justice for the victim at 4 pm today.
Meanwhile, the BJP said its women’s wing will also hold a candlelight rally till Banerjee’s south Kolkata residence at Kalighat from Hazra crossing on Friday to protest the vandalism at RG Kar Hospital in the early hours of Thursday.