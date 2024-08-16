Health Ministry Orders Govt Hospitals to File FIRs Within 6 Hours of Violence

It may be mentioned that, the police have arrested 19 people in connection with the vandalism and violence at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. Those arrested were remanded to police custody by a city court till August 22, officials said.

Reports said that, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be leading a rally demanding justice for the victim at 4 pm today.

Meanwhile, the BJP said its women’s wing will also hold a candlelight rally till Banerjee’s south Kolkata residence at Kalighat from Hazra crossing on Friday to protest the vandalism at RG Kar Hospital in the early hours of Thursday.