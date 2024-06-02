Heatwave Threat: Cardiovascular Patients Vulnerable to Sun's Scorch

Speaking to ANI about the heatwave, Dr. Atul Mathur, Executive Director of Interventional Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, stated, "Our country is experiencing extreme temperatures, which can cause cardiovascular issues. Dehydration is a major concern, especially for individuals with pre-existing heart conditions, as it can lead to elevated blood pressure. It is crucial for everyone to stay hydrated by drinking water regularly. Senior citizens should avoid going out during peak hours."