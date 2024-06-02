Heatwave Threat: Cardiovascular Patients Vulnerable to Sun's Scorch

Amid intense heatwave conditions across the country, prolonged sun exposure can lead to increased mortality rates among cardiovascular patients.
Speaking to ANI about the heatwave, Dr. Atul Mathur, Executive Director of Interventional Cardiology at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, stated, "Our country is experiencing extreme temperatures, which can cause cardiovascular issues. Dehydration is a major concern, especially for individuals with pre-existing heart conditions, as it can lead to elevated blood pressure. It is crucial for everyone to stay hydrated by drinking water regularly. Senior citizens should avoid going out during peak hours."
Dr. Mathur further noted that there has been a slight increase in heart attack cases, many of which involve patients with low blood pressure. While not all heart attacks can be directly attributed to the heat, we are seeing a higher number of heart attack patients than usual, added Dr. Mathur.