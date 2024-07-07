HIV Breakthrough: Biannual Injection Proven 100% Effective in Preventing Infection

The study, involving 5,000 participants, aimed to determine if lenacapavir provided superior protection against HIV compared to Truvada (F/TDF) and Descovy (F/TAF). Remarkably, during the trial's randomized phase, not a single one of the 2,134 women who received lenacapavir contracted HIV—a 100% effectiveness rate. In contrast, 16 out of 1,068 women (1.5%) using Truvada and 39 out of 2,136 (1.8%) using Descovy became infected.