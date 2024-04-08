India's Health Report Reveals Alarming Rise in Cancer Cases, NCDs

India labeled the "cancer capital of the world" in a recent Apollo Hospitals' Health of Nation Report, had witnessed a staggering surge in cancer cases. The report released on World Health Day 2024 sheds light on concerning trends in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) across the country.
The report highlights distressing statistics: one in three Indians is pre-diabetic, two in three are pre-hypertensive, and one in 10 suffers from depression. The prevalence of NCDs like cancer, diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, and mental health disorders has reached alarming levels, posing significant challenges to public health.
Of particular concern is the unprecedented rise in cancer cases, surpassing global rates and earning India the dubious title of the "cancer capital of the world." The report warns of a potential healthcare crisis as conditions such as pre-diabetes, pre-hypertension, and mental health disorders manifest at younger ages.
The most prevalent cancers in India, ranked by occurrence, include breast cancer, cervix cancer, and ovarian cancer among women, and lung cancer, mouth cancer, and prostate cancer among men. Despite the lower median age for cancer diagnosis compared to other countries, cancer screening rates in India remain notably low.
The report underscores the importance of regular health screenings in reducing the risk of cardiac-related ailments by monitoring blood pressure and body mass index levels. While awareness of health checks is growing, efforts to expand their reach across India are imperative.
Dr. Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, emphasizes the collective effort required to address NCDs effectively. She stresses the urgency of nationwide interventions through education and personalized preventive healthcare solutions.
Dr. Reddy advocates for prioritizing investments in health infrastructure, promoting preventive healthcare measures, and addressing health inequities to ensure sustainable development in the health sector.
Dr. Madhu Sasidhar, President & CEO of Apollo Hospitals, highlights the importance of innovation in preventive healthcare and improved accessibility. He emphasizes leveraging technology to enhance disease prevention, accurate diagnosis, and patient-centric treatment approaches.