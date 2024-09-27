Kerala Confirms 2nd Mpox Case; Health Authorities Tighten Surveillance

According to Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra, the current outbreak is linked to Mpox Clade 1, which is more virulent and transmissible than Clade 2. Clade 1 has been found outside the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) only during the recent outbreak, with recent cases reported in Sweden and Thailand. India has now become the third non-African country to report a case of Clade 1b Mpox infection.