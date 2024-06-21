Lateral Episiotomy Halves Risk Of Severe Perineal Injury During Childbirth: Study

The study found that lateral episiotomy reduced the risk of OASI by an average of 53 per cent. Among those who received the procedure, 6.1 per cent sustained an OASI, compared to 13.1 per cent in the non-episiotomy group. Additionally, the procedure did not increase the risk of severe blood loss, negative birth experience, prolonged hospitalization, or additional complications. However, there was an increased risk of wound complications, such as infection and wound dehiscence, in the episiotomy group.