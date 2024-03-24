Long Genes Associated With Aging, Conclude 4 Studies

Longer genes have a higher potential for damage, according to scientists who compare it to a road trip. Just like a longer trip increases the likelihood of something going wrong, longer genes are more susceptible to DNA damage. This is particularly significant because certain cell types rely on longer genes for their physiological functions, making them more prone to DNA damage as they age. As genes break during the aging process, cells are unable to read and activate the information contained within them. The length of a gene directly correlates to the probability of having at least one site of DNA damage, which ultimately hinders the gene's activation.