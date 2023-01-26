Major Reshuffle in Assam Medical Education and Research Dept | Check Deets

The Government of Assam has announced a major reshuffle in the Medical Education and Research department on Wednesday.

Dr. Harendra Kumar Sarma, Professor, Department of Pharmacology, Barpeta as transferred and posted as professor in the same department in Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital and will also hold charge of Superintendent of the college.

Dr. Anupal Kumar Sarma, Associate Professor, Department of Physiology, Guwahati Medical College and Hospital was transferred and posted Associate Professor in the same department in Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital and will also hold charge of Additional Superintendent.

Dr. Mihir Kumar Goswami, Professor, Department of Pulmonary Medicine, Jorhat Medical College and Hospital was transferred and posted as Professor in the same department in Nagaon Medical College and Hospital and will also hold the charge of Superintendent.

Dr. Bobyjeet Goswami, Professor, Department of Physiology, Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital was transferred and posted as professor in Department of PM&R in Nagaon Medical College and Hospital and will also hold the charge of Additional Superintendent.

Dr. Bonti Bora, Professor, Department of Physiology in Nalbari Medical College and Hospital was allowed to hold charge as Superintendent.

Dr. Madhab Chandra Rajbongshi, Associate Professor, Department of Surgery, and Superintendent of Tezpur Medical College and Hospital was transferred and posted as Associate Professor in the same department in Nalbari Medical College and Hospital and will also hold the charge of Additional Superintendent.

Dr. Anup Kumar Das, Professor, Department of Medicine, Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital and Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent was transferred and posted as Professor in the same department in Assam Medical College and Hospital vice Dr. Bhupendra Narayan Mahanta, Professor, Department of Medicine, AMCH transferred.

Dr. Bhupendra Narayan Mahanta, Professor, Department of Medicine, Assam Medical College and Hospital was hereby transferred and posted as Professor in the same department in Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital vice Dr. Anup Kr Das, Professor, Department of Medicine, LMCH transferred.

Dr. Hiranya Kr. Bhattacharya, Professor, Department of Surgery, Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital was hold charge as Principal-cum-Chief Superintendent.