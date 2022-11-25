Measles Outbreak Claims 9 Lives In Mumbai

A total of 22 outbreaks and nine deaths have occurred due to Measles in Mumbai, an official said.

"Reported cases of Measles are increasing. The high-risk area is M-East and a few other parts of Mumbai have reported a high number of cases. A total of 22 outbreaks and nine deaths have been reported," said BMC Executive Health Officer.

Earlier on Wednesday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), as many as 12 deaths have been reported this year, with an 8-month-old succumbing to the disease on Wednesday, being the latest tragic news on this front.

The stats for 2020 showed 25 cases while nine cases were reported in 2021.

Amid the hike in measles cases in the city, BMC also appealed to the general masses to get their children vaccinated.

"In view of the Measles outbreak in Mumbai, all the citizens are appealed to vaccinate their children between 9 months to 5 years of age with Measles containing vaccine," read an official statement.

Earlier on November 23, three high-level multi-disciplinary three-member teams were deputed to Ranchi (Jharkhand), Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and Malappuram (Kerala), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed.