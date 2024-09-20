Mpox Outbreak: Gold Mining Town in Congo Emerges as Hotspot for New Strain

Mpox, a viral infection that typically causes mild symptoms such as fever and body aches but can lead to severe cases with prominent blisters, has seen a troubling rise in cases in Kamituga, a bustling gold mining town in eastern Congo.
Previously largely undetected in Africa, mpox gained global attention following a 2022 outbreak that spread to over 70 countries, primarily affecting gay and bisexual men.
However, health officials highlight that the virus has long disproportionately impacted children in Africa, and now cases are sharply increasing among vulnerable groups, including pregnant women.
Kamituga, home to around 300,000 residents, has been particularly hard hit. The town attracts a transient population of miners, sex workers, and traders, contributing to the spread of the virus. Since the outbreak began a year ago, nearly 1,000 people in Kamituga have been infected, with eight fatalities, half of whom were children.
Despite the World Health Organization's optimistic outlook—suggesting that outbreaks could be controlled within six months through effective government leadership and cooperation—the reality on the ground in Kamituga is starkly different.
The local general hospital reports an average of five new cases daily, often nearing capacity. In South Kivu province, weekly suspected cases surged from about 12 in January to a staggering 600 in August. This number may actually be an underestimate due to challenges in accessing rural areas and many residents' inability to seek care.
Locals express concern over the lack of information about mpox. Local officials face difficulties in reaching communities just a few miles outside Kamituga to track suspected cases or provide vital information. While they attempt to broadcast messages via radio, the coverage is insufficient to effectively inform all residents about the virus and its risks.