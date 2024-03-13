Nava Suruj Welfare Foundation Observes World Kidney Day At USTM

World Kidney Day is a global awareness campaign aimed at raising awareness about the importance of kidney health and reducing the impact of global kidney disease and its associated health problems. It is celebrated on the second Thursday of March every year and is a joint initiative by the International Society of Nephrology and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations. The Joint Steering Committee of World Kidney Day has declared "providing equitable access to kidney health for all – care and optimal medicine practices" as the theme for the year 2024.