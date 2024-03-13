Nava Suruj Welfare Foundation Observes World Kidney Day At USTM

On the occasion of World Kidney Day, an awareness program was organized by the Department of Social Work, University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya under the initiative of The Nava Suruj Welfare Foundation on the importance of kidney health as well as management of kidney diseases.
World Kidney Day is a global awareness campaign aimed at raising awareness about the importance of kidney health and reducing the impact of global kidney disease and its associated health problems. It is celebrated on the second Thursday of March every year and is a joint initiative by the International Society of Nephrology and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations. The Joint Steering Committee of World Kidney Day has declared "providing equitable access to kidney health for all – care and optimal medicine practices" as the theme for the year 2024.
According to the World Health Organization, kidney disease affects millions of people worldwide, and chronic kidney disease is an important concern of public health. Early detection and intervention are very important in preventing the progression of kidney disease and reducing associated complications. Focusing on this year's theme, Dr Arunima Mahanta (MD, DM), Distinguished Speaker Nephrology Consultant from Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, through various steps and events, called upon all to educate individuals about the risk factors associated with kidney disease for the purpose of World Kidney Day.
Vice Chancellor of University of Science and Technology G D Sharma, Advisor R K Sharma, President of Nava Suruj Welfare Foundation Sukanya Hatimuria, members of the organization Namita Kalita, Nandini Kor, Rama Das and professors and students of the university were present on the occasion.