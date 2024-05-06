New Study Delves Into Mechanism That Controls Cell Division

Researchers at Umea University in Sweden have uncovered a crucial link between the movement of a protein complex, known as the Mediator, along DNA genes and the regulation of cell division. This discovery may hold significant implications for future studies aimed at managing specific diseases.
Professor Stefan Bjorklund, from the Department of Medical Biochemistry and Biophysics at Umea University and lead author of the study, explained, "We have gained profound insights into how cell division is controlled, which is crucial for understanding the underlying causes of various diseases stemming from errors in cell division, such as certain types of tumor diseases."
The study delves into the intricate process of transcription, where cells create a copy of DNA instructions into mRNA before synthesizing proteins essential for various cellular functions. The research team has identified how the Mediator, a protein complex within the cell nucleus, binds to DNA and interacts with another protein complex called Lsm1-7 to regulate the production of proteins constituting ribosomes.
Their findings reveal that when cells become densely packed, cell division slows down. During this slowdown, the Mediator relocates to the ends of genes, where it engages with Lsm1-7. This dual action hampers gene reading and disrupts mRNA maturation, resulting in diminished production of ribosomal proteins and consequently slower cell division.
Looking ahead, the researchers propose exploring whether controlling the Mediator's positioning could potentially inhibit rapid cell division, particularly in tumors. "We are still in the early stages of research in this field, so further investigations are warranted before we can confirm the viability of this approach, but it presents an intriguing opportunity," Bjorklund comments.
The study, conducted using yeast cells as a model, serves as a valuable tool for unraveling fundamental mechanisms applicable to more complex systems like animal and plant cells.