Over 7,000 Enthusiasts Practice in 'Yoga Mahotsav' Event in Bodh Gaya

Dr. Kashinath Samagandi, Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) inaugurated the event with a welcome address and thanked the participants for their valuable contribution towards the success of the event.

The Ministry of Ayush, in association with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, is organizing a series of mass Yoga demonstrations and sessions as part of the campaign 100 Days, 100 Cities and 100 Organisations - a programme to commemorate IDY-2024. The initiative is driven by collaboration with a wide range of stakeholders including schools, universities, institutions, colleges, corporate bodies as well as all States and UTs.