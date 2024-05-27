Over 7,000 Enthusiasts Practice in 'Yoga Mahotsav' Event in Bodh Gaya

With less that a month left for International Day of Yoga 2024, the countdown event concluded with a mega yoga demonstration in Bihar's Bodh Gaya on Monday.
The mega event began early this morning with the rising sun where more than 7000 yoga practitioners performed Yoga based on Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) at Magadh University in Bodh Gaya.
The enthusiasm and valuable contribution of the people further established the importance of Yoga in people's lives. This programme of mass Yoga practice has proved to be important not only in individuals but also in promoting social welfare.
The event includes various Asanas and Postures such as Prayer, Yogic Suksamata, Tadasana, Vakrasana, Pad Hastasana, Ardha Chakrasana, Trikanasana, Bhadrasana, etc. Under the guidance of Director Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, the gathering performed these Asanas with great enthusiasm.
Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), an autonomous body under the Ministry of Ayush has played an important role in shaping the landscape of Yoga in our country by producing thousands of skilled Yoga Gurus. Their dedication has ensured that Yoga is effectively promoted across the country. Their efforts promote physical well-being and contribute to mental and spiritual harmony among the people. The contribution of the Institute in training these Yoga Gurus underlines its commitment towards furthering the practice and philosophy of Yoga in India and beyond.
Dr. Kashinath Samagandi, Director, Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) inaugurated the event with a welcome address and thanked the participants for their valuable contribution towards the success of the event.
The Ministry of Ayush, in association with Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, is organizing a series of mass Yoga demonstrations and sessions as part of the campaign 100 Days, 100 Cities and 100 Organisations - a programme to commemorate IDY-2024. The initiative is driven by collaboration with a wide range of stakeholders including schools, universities, institutions, colleges, corporate bodies as well as all States and UTs.
Ensuring wider reach and engagement, the dynamic event was carried out on social media platforms managed by the Ministry of Ayush, MDNIY and other reputed Yoga institutions. By leveraging the digital platform, the event expanded its reach beyond the physical space, empowering individuals across the world to participate in the transformative power of Yoga.