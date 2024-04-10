Post-Pandemic Shifts in Health and Wellness Drive Focus on Anti-Ageing Tech

In the wake of the pandemic, Indian consumers are undergoing a significant transformation in their attitudes towards health and wellness, signaling a shift towards a more holistic approach. El-Toro Finserve LLP's recent analysis sheds light on emerging areas of focus, highlighting the rise of 'food as medicine,' anti-ageing technology, personalized happiness medicine, and hormone-boosting lifestyle solutions.
Managing Partner Kapil Khandelwal emphasized the growing concerns surrounding post-pandemic mental health and well-being, coupled with worries about physical health due to stress, chronic diseases, and environmental factors like climate change impacting food production.
Moreover, a global study by the Global Wellness Index (GWI) reveals the substantial benefits of increased spending on wellness, including heightened happiness, extended life expectancy, and reduced infant mortality rates.
Khandelwal noted that younger generations are increasingly dissatisfied with traditional healthcare providers and seek empowerment in managing their health and wellness. This has sparked crucial conversations around holistic wellness solutions that encompass physical, mental, emotional, spiritual, and digital aspects.
El-Toro Finserve LLP has identified 40 areas that may shape future consumer preferences, with a particular focus on anti-ageing products and technology. As the 60s become the new 40s, there is a growing demand for solutions that slow down the ageing process, including age tech for independent living, wearables, AI companionship, and menopause lifestyle solutions.
Investors, product companies, and consumers alike are expected to gravitate towards these innovative solutions as they seek to prioritize their health and well-being in the post-pandemic era.