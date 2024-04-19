Post-Surgery Immunotherapy Boosts Survival Among Kidney Cancer Survivors: Study

Dr. Choueiri, who presented the findings at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Genitourinary Cancer Symposium, highlighted the historical context of the research. "Since 1973, more than 12,000 patients with kidney cancer participated in adjuvant studies versus a control arm and none of the studies showed the experimental arm extends lives until now with the KEYNOTE-564 study," he noted. "We showed pembrolizumab extends survival. It doesn't only delay recurrence."