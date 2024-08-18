Principal Secretary to PM Chairs High-Level Meeting on Mpox Preparedness

It may be noted that the World Health Organization (WHO) has again declared Mpox Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) on 14th August 2024 given its prevalence and spread across many parts of Africa.

As per an earlier statement from WHO, globally since 2022 from 116 countries, 99,176 cases and 208 deaths had been reported due to Mpox. Subsequently, they have reported that Mpox cases have been steadily increasing in the Democratic Republic of Congo.