Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba: A Deadly Threat Emerging from Kerala's Waters

Rare Brain-Eating Amoeba: A Deadly Threat Emerging from Kerala's WatersIn a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves through the state of Kerala, a 15-year-old boy from Alappuzha lost his life to a rare brain infection caused by free-living amoebae. Known as primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, this disease has claimed the lives of all five reported cases in the state. As authorities investigate the matter, it becomes crucial to raise awareness about this deadly threat lurking in Kerala's waters.

The Unveiling of a Menacing Killer

The first instance of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis was reported back in 2016 in the Thirumala ward of Alappuzha, according to the state Health Minister Veena George. Since then, two cases were confirmed in Malappuram in 2019 and 2020, followed by individual cases in Kozhikode and Thrissur in 2020 and 2022, respectively. These sporadic incidents highlight the gravity of the situation and call for immediate preventive measures.