Robotic Surgery Would be Soon Available for Masses: Dr. Subhash Khanna

Dr. Subhash Khanna, a laparoscopic, bariatric and robotic surgeon and the owner of Swagat Hospital said that the Robotic and advanced innovative surgery would be soon available for the masses living in smaller cities in the world.

While addressing training cum fellowship program, Dr. Khanna said, “I am pleased to share with you that with my efforts and perseverance finally the Robotic and advanced innovative surgery has taken a leap and hopefully it would soon be available to the masses living in smaller cities in the world through the surgeons undergoing the training Cum fellowship.”

He said, “After a series of online classes the trainees surgeons, many of them hailing from various medical Institutes did have a firsthand experience of holding and using the Surgical Robot at the first such training organised by a team of expert surgeons with me as founding president along with the other founders and EC members of the society.”

“The candidates shall now be undergoing the cadaveric training and also clinical attachment to observe and assist in some cases before they are eligible for ‘Fellowship Advance Robotic and Innovative surgery’ .Altogether 80 fellows under FARIS and another 60 under FALS Robotic under IAGES underwent the course and over 35 faculty at site and nearly 25 faculty online helped the delegates,” he added.