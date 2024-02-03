Scientific Session, Panel Discussion On Burn Awareness, Treatment Held

As a part of Parthona Burn Summit 2024, five scientific sessions and one panel discussion were organised by Parthona Hospital at Hotel Ratnamouli Palace on Saturday.
The event was inaugurated by Rahul Amin, Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Guwahati in presence of Dr. Kabita Kalita, Head of the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery of Guwahati Medical College Hospital who was the Guest of Honour.
The scientific sessions included topics like Awareness, Prevention and First Aid in Burn Cases by the key speaker Dr Seema Rekha Devi who is a Former Professor and Head of the Department of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery of Guwahati Medical College and Past President of the National Academy of Burns. Dr Deepanjali Brahma, Head of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, Dr Jilmil Goswami, Head of Critical Care Unit, Dr MI Mollah (PT), Consultant Physiotherapist and Indrani Dutta, Consultant Dietician of Parthona Hospital were the other speakers.
Their presentations included Skin Donation and Banking and the Role of Critical Care, Physiotherapy and Nutrition in Burn Cases.
Dr Gitartha Roymedhi, Director for Medical Facilities of Parthona Hospital and Organising Chairman of the event had led the Panel Discussion as the Moderator.
The discussion was based on establishing and operating a quality Burn Care Unit in a hospital including technical manpower and management of various complications like Scar, Pain and Diabetes. Dr Jeet Patwari, Dr Arun Deka, Dr Porag Neog , Dr Rupam Choudhary, Dr Seema Konwar and Rohit Upadhayay were present as Panelists.
The welcome address was delivered by Sonu Singh and the vote of thanks was delivered by Asraful Khandekar both Directors of the hospital while Dr Dikshita Kakati from the same hospital gave a small presentation on the hospital. Other eminent guests included PD Sharma, Dr Uddayan Baruah and Dr JP Sarma.