Siddha Treatment Reduces Anemia Symptoms in Adolescent Girls, Study Reveals

A recent study published in the Indian Journal of Traditional Knowledge (IJTK) has highlighted the effectiveness of Siddha medicine in combating anemia among adolescent girls.
Conducted by the PHI-Public Health Initiative, the research suggests that Siddha drugs significantly improve hemoglobin levels and other key blood parameters in affected individuals.
The initiative aimed to mainstream Siddha treatments to address anemia, with the research team including experts from the National Institute of Siddha (NIS), Xavier Research Foundation, and Velumailu Siddha Medical College and Hospital. The study involved 2,648 girls, with 2,300 completing a 45-day treatment program.
The treatment regimen featured a combination of Siddha drugs, including Annapeticenturam, Bavana katukkay, Matulai manappaku, and Nellikkay lekiyam (ABMN).
Prior to the treatment, participants received deworming with Cuntaivarral curanam. Clinical assessments, including hemoglobin and biochemical tests, were conducted before and after the treatment period.
The study reported that ABMN led to notable improvements in hemoglobin levels, packed cell volume (PCV), mean corpuscular volume (MCV), and mean corpuscular hemoglobin (MCH). Clinical symptoms of anemia such as fatigue, dizziness, headaches, and pale skin also showed significant reduction.
According to WHO guidelines, anemia is categorized based on hemoglobin levels, with thresholds of 11.9 mg/dl as the mild category and below 8.0 mg/dl as severe. The Siddha treatment effectively addressed these symptoms and improved overall health metrics in the participants.
Meenakumari, Director of the National Institute of Siddha and a senior author of the study, emphasized the role of Siddha medicine in public health. "Siddha medicine plays a significant role in public health initiatives. The treatment provided therapeutic benefits to anemic patients and can offer cost-effective, accessible solutions in various settings," she said.
The study underscores the potential of Siddha medicine in addressing public health challenges and contributing to effective anemia management.