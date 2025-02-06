Skincare routine to follow to help protect your baby’s delicate skin

As your baby gets older, he’ll become more active, and chances are you'll be right behind him with a washcloth, trying to keep him clean. As you wash him more often, you'll need to make sure his skin stays moisturized to help keep it healthy.

Studies have shed light on the differences between adult and baby skin. Baby skin is more "active" than adult skin—it's constantly continuing to develop. It's more vulnerable to irritants, changes in temperature and changes in humidity. Therefore, you need to protect your baby's skin against environmental changes and harsh cleansers.

Your baby's skin will change rapidly throughout his growing years. It's very different from yours—it needs extra protection to keep it clean, moisturized and healthy. Remember, healthy skin is not just an aesthetic nicety. Your baby’s skin barrier is his first line of defence from the outside world. To remain healthy, it is important for his skin to be properly hydrated. Healthy, properly hydrated skin forms a barrier against bacteria and other infections. So, start now to safeguard your baby's healthy skin for a lifetime.

Here are few remedies throwing light on how to get baby’s soft skin healthy. These are as good as baby skin treatment:

Use a Mild Cleanser

As you find yourself washing his face and hands more frequently, use a cleanser that gently restores cleanses his skin. You can use JOHNSON’S® baby TOP-TO-TOE® wash or Johnson’s baby soap, both of which cleanse gently and helps keep skin soft. Keep an extra bottle in the diaper bag for whenever you're on the go.

Keep Your Baby’s Skin Hydrated

It’s a good idea to use a moisturizer after bathing your baby. Your baby’s skin absorbs water faster than adult skin can and can also lose water faster too! That's why regularly moisturizing your baby's skin is a good way to protect against dryness. JOHNSON'S® baby lotion and JOHNSON'S® baby cream are clinically proven to be gentle and mild as they moisturize, keeping baby’s skin soft and smooth, making it a preferred product to help protect baby’s skin from dryness.

Baby Massage

A nice way to monitor the healthiness of your baby's skin is through baby massage. It gives you an opportunity to go over the entire surface and to check for dryness or chafing.

That’s not the only benefit. As your baby grows and undergoes developmental changes, baby massage can help ease transitions. It provides many emotional and physical benefits for your growing baby to:

• Calm him when he's upset or fretful massage has been shown to reduce the circulation of the stress hormone cortisol in the bloodstream

• Increase his sense of well-being — massage has been shown to stimulate endorphins, which can lift your baby's mood

• Ease gas and constipation — stroking his tummy can help disperse air

• Release tension caused by, for example, teething

• Relax his arm and leg muscles

And of course, to help in overall development and also him develop a close and trusting relationship with you

Freshening

Freshening your little one can be a great bonding experience after every bath and diaper change. You can use JOHNSON’S® baby powder. It absorbs from excess moisture from baby’s skin and leave it soft and smooth. It’s a classic and eliminate friction while keeping skin cool and comfortable.

Wipes

For those times when you’re out and about or when hand washing just isn’t convenient or you may be wanting to freshen your baby in between baths, you can still be comfortable keeping your baby clean and fresh. JOHNSON’S® baby skincare wipes helps in keeping baby's skin clean, while staying soft, supple and healthy.