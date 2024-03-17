Stress-induced Heart Attacks: The Deadly Consequences of Modern Life

Dr. Srivastav elaborated on the physiological effects, stating that stress-induced cardiomyopathy causes the lower part of the left ventricle—the heart's primary pumping chamber—to expand. This alteration in the left ventricle's shape and size can increase the heart's workload, making it more challenging to efficiently pump blood throughout the body. While most individuals recover from stress-induced cardiomyopathy with minimal or no treatment, some may require medication to ease the heart's workload. Notably, this condition is typically reversible, with full recovery being probable in the majority of cases.