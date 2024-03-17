Stress-induced Heart Attacks: The Deadly Consequences of Modern Life

In a competitive world, stress affects individuals across all age groups, often with potentially deadly consequences. While some may underestimate stress's capacity to be fatal, it can indeed lead to severe outcomes, including a condition known as Broken Heart Syndrome. As stress-induced heart attacks become increasingly prevalent, doctors emphasize the importance of taking necessary precautions to mitigate the risk of such life-threatening situations.
Dr. Shrey Srivastav, a General Physician at Sharda Hospital, discussed how stress impacts heart health during an interview with a private satellite channel. He explained that stress-induced heart attacks, also referred to as stress cardiomyopathy or Broken Heart Syndrome, result from intense emotional or physical stress, causing rapid and severe reversible cardiac dysfunction. Although this condition mimics myocardial infarction in terms of electrocardiogram and echocardiogram changes, it occurs without obstructive coronary artery disease.
Dr. Srivastav elaborated on the physiological effects, stating that stress-induced cardiomyopathy causes the lower part of the left ventricle—the heart's primary pumping chamber—to expand. This alteration in the left ventricle's shape and size can increase the heart's workload, making it more challenging to efficiently pump blood throughout the body. While most individuals recover from stress-induced cardiomyopathy with minimal or no treatment, some may require medication to ease the heart's workload. Notably, this condition is typically reversible, with full recovery being probable in the majority of cases.
Regarding demographics, Dr. Srivastav noted that stress-induced cardiomyopathy primarily affects women, with about 90% of cases occurring in females. Furthermore, approximately 8 out of 10 affected individuals are aged 50 or older.
The symptoms of a heart attack include sudden and severe chest pain, dizziness or lightheadedness, palpitations, shortness of breath, and unexplained sweating, often resembling a cold sweat.