Study Finds Aspirin Use May Reduce Colorectal Cancer Risk

A new study from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School has revealed that regular aspirin use could significantly reduce the risk of colorectal cancer, particularly for individuals with unhealthy lifestyles. The research, which analyzed data from over 107,000 health professionals participating in long-term studies, indicates that aspirin's protective effects are most pronounced in those with risk factors such as smoking and obesity.
In the study, participants who used aspirin regularly—defined as two or more standard-dose tablets per week or six or more low-dose tablets per week—exhibited an 18% lower relative risk of colorectal cancer compared to those who did not use aspirin or used it less frequently. The benefit was most notable among individuals with unhealthy lifestyle factors, including moderate to heavy smokers and those with a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or greater.
This research builds on previous findings that suggested aspirin could lower colorectal cancer risk, though earlier recommendations by the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) were withdrawn in 2022 due to insufficient evidence and concerns over potential side effects like gastrointestinal bleeding.
Despite the promising results, experts caution that the study's observational nature—lacking randomized controlled trials—limits its ability to influence current guidelines. Dr. Jason Zell, a hematology-oncology specialist, notes that the study does not provide data on complications from aspirin use, which could impact the risk-benefit analysis.
Dr. Wael Harb, a hematologist and medical oncologist, suggests that the findings could prompt a reconsideration of aspirin recommendations, particularly for individuals with unhealthy lifestyles. However, he and other experts emphasize the importance of consulting with a healthcare provider before starting regular aspirin use due to potential risks.
The study underscores the importance of lifestyle modifications in cancer prevention, highlighting that while aspirin may offer additional protection, maintaining a healthy lifestyle remains crucial for reducing colorectal cancer risk.
In summary, regular aspirin use could be a valuable tool in lowering colorectal cancer risk, especially for those with less healthy lifestyles. However, further research and personalized medical advice are essential for integrating these findings into broader cancer prevention strategies.