Study Finds Gut Bacteria Generate Neurotransmitters That Shape Immune System

The scientists noted that the gut of newborn mice contains significantly higher amounts of neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, compared to the gut of adult mice. Dr. Zeng explained that previous research on gut neurotransmitters mainly focused on adult animals and human subjects, where a particular type of gut cell called enterochromaffin cells produced neurotransmitters. However, the researchers found that this is not the case in the gut of newborn mice, where bacteria, which are more prevalent in the neonatal gut, are responsible for producing most of the serotonin.