Study Links Excessive Caffeine Intake to Increased Heart Disease Risk

A recent study presented at the ACC Asia 2024 conference has revealed that consuming more than 400 milligrams of caffeine daily could heighten the risk of cardiovascular disease.
The research, conducted by Dr. Nency Kagathara and her team from Zydus Medical College and Hospital, highlights how excessive caffeine intake from coffee, tea, energy drinks, and sodas can elevate heart rate and blood pressure, potentially impacting heart health.
The study, involving 92 participants aged 18 to 45, found that those consuming 400 mg or more of caffeine daily showed significantly raised heart rates and blood pressure, particularly after exercise. The effects were more pronounced in those consuming over 600 mg of caffeine daily. The findings suggest that high caffeine intake disrupts the autonomic nervous system, leading to sustained cardiovascular stress.
Dr. Kagathara emphasized that regular caffeine consumption could disturb the parasympathetic system, leading to long-term cardiovascular risks. "Increasing awareness of these risks is vital to improve heart health for all," she stated. The research also noted that while moderate caffeine consumption has certain health benefits, including reduced risks of heart failure and type 2 diabetes, excessive intake can lead to hypertension, irritability, anxiety, and other health issues.
Experts recommend that individuals monitor their caffeine intake and adhere to a balanced diet, regular exercise, and healthy lifestyle choices to mitigate potential risks. Kristin Kirkpatrick, a registered dietitian, advised that while caffeine can be beneficial in moderation, it is essential to listen to one's body and choose nutrient-dense sources of caffeine, such as coffee and tea, which contain additional health-promoting compounds.
This study underscores the importance of moderation in caffeine consumption to maintain cardiovascular health and prevent long-term complications.