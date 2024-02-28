Study Links Poor Sleep Health To Muscle Dysmorphia

Ensuring that we get enough sleep is crucial for our bodies to uphold fundamental health functions, particularly for the development of teenagers and young adults.
A recent research found a connection between inadequate sleep and signs of muscle dysmorphia, which is becoming increasingly common among the youth.
The research, which was published in the Sleep Health journal, involved more than 900 teenagers and young people. During a two-week period, those who experienced more symptoms of muscle dysmorphia reported sleeping fewer hours and experiencing difficulties in falling or staying asleep.
"Poor sleep can have significant negative impacts for adolescents and young adults, including increased negative mental health symptoms," the lead author, Kyle T Ganson, PhD, MSW, who is an assistant professor at the Factor-Inwentash Faculty of Social Work at the University of Toronto, stated.
"Poor sleep among those who experience muscle dysmorphia symptoms is concerning as it may exacerbate the functional and social impairment these individuals commonly report, as well as increase suicidal thoughts and behaviours."
Previous research backs up this issue of concern. Previous research shows that, typically, teenagers and young adults are getting fewer hours of sleep than the recommended 7 to 10 hours per night.
Numerous studies have also discovered that insufficient sleep is an indicator of mental health conditions and is linked to signs of anxiety, depression, and psychosis. Ganson and his team's research is the pioneering investigation into the connection between sleep and muscle dysmorphia.
The authors of the study suggest that there are multiple factors linking increased muscle dysmorphia symptoms and inadequate sleep. For instance, individuals with low tolerance for their appearance, obsessive thoughts, and anxiety about their body and muscle mass may suffer from disrupted sleep.
Additionally, some people may choose to prioritize physical activity over sleep, opting to engage in muscle-building exercises in the evening to avoid conflicting with work commitments.
"Individuals experiencing symptoms of muscle dysmorphia may be more likely to use and consume dietary supplements that are marketed for improving workouts, increasing muscle mass, and accelerating muscle recovery," said Ganson.
"These products tend to have high levels of caffeine or other stimulants, which may negatively impact sleep. In addition, anabolic-androgenic steroids, which are commonly used among people with muscle dysmorphia, have also been shown to negatively impact sleep."