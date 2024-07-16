US Scientists Unlock Potential of 125-Year-Old Element for Cancer Treatment

Researchers refined actinium through a filtration method that removes other elements and contaminants, producing crystals from just 5 micrograms of pure actinium. At the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Centre, Roland Strong's team attached the element to a metal-trapping molecule, known as a ligand, and encased both inside a protein, creating a "macromolecular scaffold." This procedure was crucial for understanding actinium's atomic-level behavior, observed through advanced X-ray imaging techniques at Berkeley Lab's Advanced Light Source.