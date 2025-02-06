Winter Skincare Made Easy with Johnson's Baby Milk and Rice Range

Winter is a season of warmth and love but also a season that can pose challenges to your baby's delicate skin. The cold air outside and the heating indoors will suck out moisture from the sensitive skin, leaving it dry and irritated. Understanding these needs, Johnson's Baby brings its Milk and Rice range-a line of products carefully crafted to nourish and protect your baby's skin during these colder months.

Advertisment

Why Winter Demands Special Care for Babies

Baby skin is up to 30% thinner* and more sensitive than adult skin, making it more prone to dryness and discomfort. The Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP)** emphasizes the importance of hydration during winter to maintain skin health. Proper skincare, including gentle cleansing and regular moisturizing, is essential to combat the effects of cold weather and indoor heating.

Johnson's Baby Milk and Rice Range: Tailored for Tender Skin

The Milk and Rice range is designed to provide deep hydration while maintaining the softness and health of your baby’s skin. The products are enriched with natural ingredients like milk protein, rice extracts, and Vitamin E, ensuring they are as nourishing as they are gentle.

Johnson's Baby Milk + Rice Lotion -

· Hydration that Lasts: Enriched with milk extracts and Vitamin E, this lotion delivers 24-hour moisture lock*** technology for all-day hydration.

· Gentle and Non-Sticky: The lightweight, non-sticky formula ensures comfort for your baby and ease of application for you.

· Safe for Daily Use: Clinically proven mild, it’s free from parabens, sulphates, and harmful chemicals.

Johnson's Baby Milk + Rice Cream -

· Nourishing Ingredients: Formulated with milk proteins and hydrolyzed rice bran protein, it nourishes the skin for up to 24 hours***.

· Quick Absorption: The cream absorbs instantly without leaving a greasy residue.

· Skin Health First: Maintains the natural pH balance and is dermatologically tested for sensitive skin.

How to Use

For best results, apply the lotion or cream daily:

1. After bathing, when the skin is still damp, gently massage the product over your baby’s entire body.

2. Pay extra attention to dry-prone areas like elbows, knees, and cheeks.

3. Regular use helps lock in moisture and create a protective barrier against winter dryness.

Pediatric-Recommended Practices

The IAP recommends gentle skincare routines, including using mild cleansers that preserve the skin's natural moisture**. Johnson's Baby products align perfectly with these guidelines, ensuring your baby receives the best care. Formulated without harsh chemicals, these products offer peace of mind to parents while delivering effective results.

Keeping Your Baby’s Skin Soft and Healthy This Winter

Winter care for your baby starts with choosing products you can trust. Johnson's Baby Milk + Rice Lotion and Cream offer an effective solution for keeping your baby's skin hydrated and protected against harsh winter elements. Their nourishing ingredients and clinically proven safety ensure they're a perfect addition to your baby's daily routine.

By incorporating Johnson's Baby Milk and Rice range into your winter skincare regimen, you can give your baby the comfort they need to enjoy the season to its fullest. Trust Johnson's Baby to provide the gentle care your little one deserves.

* Stamatas, G, et al. 2, s.l. :Pediatric Dermatology, 2010, Vol. 27, pp. 125-131

**Madhu R, Vijayabhaskar C, Anandan V, et al. Indian Academy of Pediatrics Guidelines for Pediatric Skin Care. Indian Pediatr. 2021;58(2):153-161.

***Based on clinical study in relation to moisturization effect