World No-Tobacco Day Observed in Jorhat With Enthusiastic Public Participation

'World No-tobacco Day' was observed this year with the theme “Protecting children from tobacco industry interference” to highlight the grave threat posed by tobacco products to the health and well-being of the young generation.
The events began with the flag hoisting by the District Nodal Officer, District Tobacco Control Cell, Jorhat which was followed by the inauguration of the signature and selfie campaign by the District Commissioner at the DC office campus. Almost all gazetted officials present on the campus took part in the campaign.
The prize distribution ceremony and the public meeting were organized in the AMSA hall which was attended by officials from the DLSA, education, health, and police departments besides officials from Tocklai Tea Research Institute. The well-attended event saw intense discussion on the theme of this year and several participants offered their views on how best we all can keep our young generation away from the tobacco menace with the ultimate aim of developing a tobacco-free generation.
The Tocklai TRI was awarded a certificate in recognition of their effort to maintain a tobacco-free environment which was accepted by the Director Dr Babu. Smt. Himadri Sonowal, Sub Inspector, Cinnamara Outpost, and Sri Nabajyoti Senapoti, Sub Inspector, Jorhat Police Station were presented with appreciation certificates for proactively supporting the COTPA enforcement drives. The recorded message sent by the Hon’ble MLA, Jorhat Sri Hitendra Nath Goswami on the theme “Protecting children from tobacco industry interference” was played on the occasion.
DLSA, Jorhat Secretary Sri Devajit Bhuyan, ASP Smt. Luna Sonowal, Retd. Jt. Director (Health Services) and Asom Saurav awardee Dr. Sashidhar Phukan, media person and social worker Sri Ramen Saikia, present Jt. Director (Health Services) Dr. Dilip Kumar Deva Sarma and Program Coordinator, ACCF Sri Dhrubojyoti Kakati were some of the prominent personalities who were present on the occasion.
It is worth mentioning that DTCC, Jorhat in association with Vital Strategies has organized a selfie and signature campaign to mobilize public support against tobacco use.
The campaign coordinated by Sri Rudhir Prakash Sarma, Divisional Coordinator, Upper Assam Division, Vital Strategies was organized in several prominent educational institutions like Assam Women’s University, Teok CKB College, DCB College, Jorhat District Library, the DC office campus as well as the Jorhat Airport has seen encouraging participation from the general public as well as students.
India is notably the second largest producer and consumer of tobacco. According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey 2016-17, 48.2 percent of the adult population, and as per the Global Youth Tobacco Survey 2019, 11.9 percent of children in the age group 13-15 consume tobacco in Assam.