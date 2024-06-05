World No-Tobacco Day Observed in Jorhat With Enthusiastic Public Participation

It is worth mentioning that DTCC, Jorhat in association with Vital Strategies has organized a selfie and signature campaign to mobilize public support against tobacco use.

The campaign coordinated by Sri Rudhir Prakash Sarma, Divisional Coordinator, Upper Assam Division, Vital Strategies was organized in several prominent educational institutions like Assam Women’s University, Teok CKB College, DCB College, Jorhat District Library, the DC office campus as well as the Jorhat Airport has seen encouraging participation from the general public as well as students.