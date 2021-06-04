Heavy Rainfall In Northeast For Next 5 Days: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Assam and parts of the North Eastern region in the next five days.

It said that heavy rainfall will be witnessed likely over Arunachal on June 4 and 5; over Assam & Meghalaya during June 4-8 and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on June 5-7.

The IMD reiterated that strengthening of moist and lower-level winds blowing in from the Bay of Bengal will trigger the rainfalls in the region.

Five day warnings issued by IMD –

Day 1:

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya

Day 2

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Day 3

Thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya.

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Day 4

Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

Day 5