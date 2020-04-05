Himanta Visits Goalpara To Take Stock of COVID-19

Assam Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited Goalpara to take stock of the COVID-19 situation and said that the government has collected 105 swabs of the people who came in contact with the COVID-19 positive patient of Guwahati, Manish Tibrewala.

Addressing a press conference at Goalpara, the minister said that the result of the samples of all the 105 people will be known today itself.

He said that Assam reported with 26 positive cases of the deadly virus and the last to be detected with the virus is Sazibur Rahman of Silchar.

Rahman has also reported being linked with the Nizamuddin Markaz event.

Further, the minister said that out of the 100 positive cases, only 20 people reported with ill-health and the other 80 do not show symptoms of any ill-health. But that doesn’t mean that they should not be quarantined or isolated. They will also be isolated as the people who they will come in contact with will be infected with the virus.

Sarma also said that sometimes people don’t know the presence of the virus in their body and therefore they need to stay in isolation.