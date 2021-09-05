NationalTop Stories

“Hindu-Muslim Are Descendants Of Same Ancestors”: RSS Chief

By Pratidin Bureau

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, while speaking during an event in Uttar Pradesh, asserted that Hindu and Muslim people are descendants of the same ancestors from the last 4,000 years.

“The concept of Hindu-Muslim unity is misquoted because there is no difference between them as it has been proven that we are the descendants of the same ancestors from the last 40,000 years. People of India have the same DNA,” he said while addressing an event organised by Muslim Rashtriya Manch.

He also said that there can never be any dominance of either community.

“There can only be the dominance of Indians,” he added.

Notably, Bhagwat will be meeting intellectuals from the Muslim community at a five-star hotel in Mumbai tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the three-day coordination meeting that started on September 3 in Nagpur will conclude today.

A large scale coordination meeting of the Sangh is held every year in September.

