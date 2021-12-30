HNLC Militant Surrenders Before BSF In Meghalaya

A member of banned militant outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) on Thursday surrendered before Border Security Force (BSF) in East Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya.

The HNLC member, identified as Junel Tongper alias June, surrendered before BSF Inspector General Inderjit Singh Rana at Border Outpost Umkiang under the forces’ Meghalaya Frontier, said the force, which is mandated to guard India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

The surrendered cadre was deployed as an area commander in East Janitia Hills, Meghalaya and belongs to the village- Lumphyllut, the BSF said.

Junel joined the outfit in 2010 and after training, he was actively working for the outfit. He was apprehended by Meghalaya police in 2015, but later released on bail and absconded. He re-joined the outfit in November 2020 and was based at Panaipunjee under Kulaura Police Station of Moulvibazar district in Bangladesh.

The surrendered cadres stated that he is one such victim who was misled and misguided by the banned outfit HNLC among other unemployed and less educated youths, the BSF said.

Taking advantage of his simplicity, innocence and economic situation, the force said, the HNLC lured June to join the outfit, and thereafter, exploited him for their unlawful activity and malafide intention.

BSF Meghalaya is putting in all-out efforts to help such misguided youths to join the mainstream. The BSF also assures to provide such youths the facilities of skill development and vocational training and remunerative amount post surrender.

In the case of Junel, BSF was continuously in touch with him for the last one year, said the BSF.

“The restless and intense efforts of BSF bore the fruits and finally Junel Tongper was motivated to join the mainstream. It’s a huge blow to the militancy in Meghalaya and more such misguided youths will join the mainstream in times to come.”

The family members of the cadre expressed their gratitude towards BSF on the homecoming of Junel Tongper, said the BSF.

BSF IG in Meghalaya Inderjit Singh Rana said that the insurgency and militancy get opportunities to prevail due to illiteracy and unemployment.

The officer urged the local population, village heads to work hand in hand with BSF to eradicate these evils. He further said that BSF is continuously encouraging the youths of bordering areas to pursue their career in defence and Central Armed Police Forces services and lead a life of peace, tranquillity and prosperity.

(With Inputs from ANI)