Meghalaya Govt Introduces Paragliding In Kharkutta

In a bid to boost tourism in the state, the Meghalaya government has introduced paragliding to its list of tourist attractions in Kharkutta area.

As per a report, the initiative was introduced by Kharkutta MLA Rupert Momin in Rong’ma Gitil – a popular picnic and tourist spot in North Garo Hills.

A paraglider team from Nepal led by Bishnu Chetry has begun paragliding in the Kharkutta area.

The main route into Kharkutta through NH 17 is from Darrangiri, Goalpara District, which is around 5 kilometres away.

There is a waterfall and a cave in Kharkutta village and is known for its scenic natural beauty. As of now, no advertisement of paragliding has been installed.