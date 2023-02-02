Horoscope Today, February 2: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for the 2nd February.You can reach me at - 6000652920

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The Magician – you will get what you deserved. Time to plan your future and also ti do your manifestations. Donate something to someone. Financially it’s a great day. New people will show up,

Angel Message – Stay Happy

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 6





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Two of Pentacles– today you may feel little unrest .Things will take little longer time to accomplish. Financially be careful you may end up spending too much money.Emotionally stay calm

Angel Message – do some meditation.

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 7

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 4 Of Cups –Let go past ,now lets move on let new energy come in. You will get unexpected help. Financially it’s a ok ok day. Do some activity which makes you happy. Emotionally practice some mindfulness.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 4

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – The chariot – Balance your work life and emotions. People will show there true color. Be neutral in every situation in life; don’t take side you may ended up in creating bad karma. Be humble and speak the truth. Financially check your spending.

Angel Message – Release your pain.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 9





5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Strength – Today all you need is your strength any situation. Be humble and control your temper. Old issues will resolve. Financially its great day. Emotional express yourself but with love.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card – 5 of cups – Reconsider your decision. Be humble and let go things. Avoid fights and arguments. Remember self love is the ultimate love.

Angel Message – do some meditation.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 8

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot card – 2 of swords – Be careful in relationship some one will made fake promises. Open your eyes and see the reality.Fake people will show there true color. Financially don’t invest anywere. Give some space to everyone.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – Green.

Lucky Number – 5

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card – 8 of wands – Today is great day. Spent some time with family and frinds. Luck will be in your favor. New opportunity will show up,Love yourself.

Angel Message – Don’t worry be happy

Lucky Color – Green and white

Lucky Number – 8

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card – Devil– Don’t trust anyone. Stay away from politics and manipulative people. Let go things. Control your anger. Financially its not a good time to invest anywhere.

Angel Message – Live in the moment

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- The Fool– Trust yourself. Take leap of faith. New work and things will show up. You will get what you deserve. Financially its great day.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color –Red

Lucky Number – 3

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Three Swords–some one will break your heart. People may hurt you with their behavior. Change your life Patten otherwise you will always be at loss. Be humble to others and don’t use people for your benefits. Financially you may loose some money. Emotionally let go things.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – white

Lucky Number – 3

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card – 10 Of Pentacles- Today is great day utilized it. Be true to yourself. You will get support from family. NEW GOOD NEWS IS COMEING ON ITS WAY. Financially you will be at good positions. Emotionally stay happy

Angel Message – Love YourSelf

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 1

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.