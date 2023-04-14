Horoscope

Horoscope Today, April 14: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.
Horoscope: Tarot Readings by RJ Aaliya
Pratidin Time

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for April 14.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The Magician - Time for celebration. Success is on the cards. You may meet an old friend. Things will be in your favor.

Angel Message – New beginnings.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – 4 of cups - Take help from others you cannot, do everything alone. Save money. Time for you to take some rest

Angel Message – You need some healing.  

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 2

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – The Moon - Emotionally you will be a little unstable, so don’t take any decision. Listen to your gut feelings. Healthwise be calm

Angel Message – Self courage is the need of the hour.

Lucky Color – Yellow   

Lucky Number – 3

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card- 8 of Cups – Disconnect yourself from the mechanical world. Listen to your heart. Give some time to your family.

Angel Message – Spread love, light and smile in people's lives.

Lucky Color – White    

Lucky Number – 2

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 3 of Pentacles - Teamwork will bring good luck and finance. Financial gain. Healthwise avoid overworking.

Angel Message – Listen to your gut feelings.

Lucky Color – Grey  

Lucky Number 2

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card - Magician - It’s a lucky day and help you to achieve your goal. Financial gain. Be greatful for whatever you have . Healthwise you may have pain in your hands

Angel Message – Express yourself.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 7

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – The Empress - Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your hard work. Good time to invest. Abundance from all directions. Healthwise couples may expect a baby and overall healthwise good for all.

Angel Message – Follow your passion.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 6

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- Knight of Swords – Avoid fights. Be careful with your finances. Couples avoid discussions that may lead to arguments. You may lose some money. Healthwise control your temper.

Angel Message – Make the best choice.  

Lucky Color – White  

Lucky Number – 6

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card - 4 of Pentacles – Money flow is great. Don’t take any decision in any sector. Travel is on the cards. Healthwise you may have back pain.

Angel Message – Discover your courage.   

Lucky Color – White        

Lucky Number - 4

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card - 8 of Pentacles  Invest today, its a great time to do it. New work or increment in salary. Need more tolerance power in life. Healthwise take some rest.

Angel Message – Set your goals.    

Lucky Color – Blue       

Lucky Number – 2

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – Page of Wands -  Present yourself well today. A new beginning is on the cards. Healthwise you need to check your pressure.

Angel Message – Need more clarity in life.

Lucky Color  – White      

Lucky Number – 8

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card - The Emperor   You are in balance mode but don’t be arrogant. Good time to take a decision. Avoid taking decisions without asking your elders. Healthwise try tp avoid injury in the leg.

Angel Message – Take a leap of faith.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

Hey lovely people that’s it for this week. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love RJ Aaliya

Tarot and Energy Healer.

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.

You can reach me at - 6000652920.

RJ Aaliya
Daily Horoscope

