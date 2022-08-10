Horoscope Today, August 10: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, tarot reader, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for August 10.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – Page of Cups – Today invest more time in self-improvement. Complete all your pending work. Financial investment will give good returns in the future. A new opportunity will come. Emotionally you will be in a happy state of mind.

Angel Message – Invest more time in spirituality .

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 1

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – The Hanged Man – Reconsider your decision. Invest more time in family and relationships. Professional life will be full of challenges but remember with your hard work and dedication you can overcome any obstacle. Financially you will get your old stuck money. Take care of your emotional state of mind.

Angel Message – Go with the flow.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 5

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – Judgement – Today good news will come. Long pending issues will resolved. Be clear with your communication. Offer your gratitude to ancestors and elders. Make things simple. Spread love.

Angel Message – Harmony is the key to peace .

Lucky Color - Red

Lucky Number – 4

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – 7 of Swords – Be careful with people who may hurt you. Don’t share everything with everyone. Be careful of manipulative people and situation. Don’t invest or give loans to anyone. Emotionally be calm.

Angel Message – Stay Calm.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – King of Swords – You will be in a very good state of mind. People will seek suggestions from you. The middle part of the week you need to take some harsh decisions. Remember it will be good for your future. Emotionally you will be stable. Financially this will be a great week.

Angel Message – Do justice to everything and everyone.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 3 of Cups – Celebrate with family and friends, spend more time with them. Things will be in your favor. Long-distance people will show up. Work will bring more peace to you. Success is on the cards. Stay happy.

Angel Message – You purpose is to be happy.

Lucky Color –Red and Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – The Sun – Today will be very great for you. You will be successful in everything you do. Relationships will be happy and harmonious. Financially it will be a great week. Couples may think of expanding their family or good news on its way. Be humble and stay happy.

Angel Message – Love has power to conquer anything.

Lucky Color – Yellow and Orange

Lucky Number – 1

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card – Queen of Cups – Today you will be very happy and content. Don’t let anyone manipulate you, listen to your heart. Financially it’s a great week. Investment will be great for great returns. Stay happy and be greatful about things.

Angel Message – Seek guidance from the universe.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 9

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- Page of Wands – Today you will get new offers in professional life. Travel is on the cards. New people will show up. Don’t spend too much on shopping. Emotionally you will be very stable and happy. Financially you may spend a little too much so control and save.

Angel Message – Embrace the truth.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number - 6

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- 3 of Wands – Today you will get opportunity to expand your business or job. Great time to travel. You will get success in whatever you do. New people will show up in life. Financially you are very stable. Invest where you will get great returns in future.

Angel Message – Donate something to someone.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 8

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – The Moon – Today things will be delayed. People will show their true color which may hurt you so be careful. Don’t believe anyone blindly. Don’t hurt anyone. Avoid manipulative and negative people. Stay calm.

Angel Message – Stay grounded.

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 3

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20) –

Tarot card – 4 of Pentacle – Travel is on the cards. Financially you will be in a great position. Emotionally other people's behaviors will affect you so be careful. Take decisions very carefully. Avoid arguments.

Angel Message – Do some mediation or read books.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 4

Hey lovely people that’s it for this week. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love RJ Aaliya

Radio Jockey, Tarot and Energy Healer, Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium. You can reach me at - 6000652920