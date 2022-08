Horoscope Today, August 26: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, tarot reader, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for August 26.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – Page of Cups – Its the middle of the week and you are full of positive energy so utilize it well. New people will come to your life to surprise you. More workload but it will be rewarding.

Angel Message – Do some meditation.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 5





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – 10 of Cups – Enjoy your day, today you will be in good mood. Its family time and also remember to clean your space to change the energy. Try some new place to explore or a new hobby.

Angel Message – Enjoy your moment.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 2

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 3 of Pentacles – Don’t let other people and their opinion override you. Take charge of your life. Concentrate more on your goals. Plan your investment.

Angel Message – Be kind to yourself.

Lucky Color – Orange and Green

Lucky Number – 5

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – Ace of Cups – New and big change coming your way. Emotionally will be drained out so avoid manipulative people. Make peace with your past.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 7

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Knight of swords – Hey control your temper today. Don’t get angry it will affect your health and work. Don’t take any major decisions today. Avoid travel to distant places.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 9

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 10 of Wands – Emotionally you will be very exhausted. Try to avoid listening to other people's trauma; remember you cannot solve everything rather focus on yourself. Don’t invest in mutual funds today.

Angel Message – Let go of the past.

Lucky Color –Green

Lucky Number – 3

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 5 of Wands – Be clear with your communication otherwise there will be disturbances in your life. Team work will be little painful with different thought process so stay calm and let other people speak. Emotionally let go of things. Take some rest.

Angel Message – Be greatful to the universe.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 4

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card –The Lovers – Love is in the air. Love energy will make everything possible. Work or professional life will be blissful. Donate something to someone. Smile more.

Angel Message – Live in the moment.

Lucky Color – Yellow and pink

Lucky Number – 1

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- Knight of Pentacles – Focus on yourself and your goals. Energy is very positive so choose your goals wisely. Plan your investments. Emotionally you will be very focused today.

Angel Message – Time to enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number - 7

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- 4 of Wands – Time to focus on all the good things in life. Celebration is on the cards. Good time to invest in property. Focus on your inner strength. Remember whatever your thoughts, it will manifest so be careful.

Angel Message – Spend some time nature.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number –7

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 5 of Cups – Let go of the past and regrets. Move on and plan your future well. Emotionally you will be little drained out so try some deep breathing exercises.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 7

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card – 9 of Pentacles – New beginnings and opportunity for you. Emotionally you will be very happy. Results will come according to your wish. Invest well.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 8

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love RJ Aaliya

RJ, Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium. Follow me on Instagram @mediumofmiracles555. You can reach me at - 6000652920