Horoscope Today, August 5: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, tarot reader, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for August 5.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – Knight of Cups – Today is great day for you. You will feel energetic and positive. So go out there and give it your 100 per cent. Financial gain is on the cards. Victory is on the cards.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 4

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – The World – Great day for your wishes to come true. Apply for jobs or plan your work or invest in business and you will get positive results. Good day to invest or buy a new property.

Angel Message – Be grateful to the universe.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 6

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – King of Pentacles – Financially it’s a good day today. However emotionally you might feel drained out. Make sure you don’t delay anything. Complete all your work/duties on time. Don’t say no to any business proposal or work. Feed some food to needy people.

Angel Message – Say yes to universe.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 9

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – 10 of Pentacles – Great day to start a new work or business. New people will bring happiness to your life. New opportunities and good luck is on the cards. Seek blessings from your ancestors.

Angel Message – Be grateful for everything.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 7

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Death – Bad phase of your life will come to an end. New things are coming. Release your fear and anger. Be ready for some positive changes.

Angel Message – Reclaim the power within.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 7

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- Knight of Swords – Keep your anger and ego aside. Don’t be a part of any argument. Avoid fights. Do your best and focus on your work or task at this point of time. Let go off the past.

Angel Message – Do some meditation.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – The Fool – Today is great day for you. Good news or new beginnings is on the cards. Emotionally you will feel stable. New people will come to your life, who will bring love and luck along. Donate some jaggery at a holy place or a person.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 5

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card - The Hangedman – Reconsider your decisions in different sectors of life. Have some patience, good days are on the way. Good time to enroll into new course or study. Don’t invest your money now.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 6

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 4 of Cups – Listen to your inner voice regarding any situation where you feel like being stuck or see a dead end. Invest more time on yourself. Take a break from the monotonous lifestyle and spend so time amidst nature.

Angel Message – Wait and be patient.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number - 7

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card - 3 of Wands – Victory awaits as a reward for your work. More work and accomplishments will follow in life. Good day to start a new job or business. Travel is on the cards. Bottom line, a great day for you.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 1

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 8 of Cups – Take some rest from your hectic routine. Invest some time on yourself. Be vocal about your thoughts to others, both in personal or professional life. Good time to change your profession.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 9

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card- 9 of wands – Today is great day to start something new. Be careful with your thoughts. Your emotions may overpower you. Be grateful for whatever you have in life. Try to save some money.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 3

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love RJ Aaliya

RJ, Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.

