Horoscope Today, February 17: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for February 17. You can reach me at - 6000652920

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 6 of Swords – Travel is on the cards. People will take advice from you so be neutral. Take care of your relationship. Spread Love.

Angel Message – Connect with yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 5





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Death – Something old and negative of your life is come to an end. New things will start .Let GO all your negative patterns and fear. Move on

Angel Message – Time for some self discipline.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 4 of Swords – Today you are in very relax mood. Thing will work according to your plan. Spend some time with family and friends. Let go all tension. Eat your favorite meal.

Angel Message – Don’t worry be happy

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 7

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – Kinght Of Pentacles – Use your energy in productive work. Move forward don’t concentrate on past. Financially it’s a great day. Emotionally don’t let anger hamper your body and mind.

Angel Message – Release your fears.

Lucky Color –Yellow

Lucky Number – 7

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 10 of Pentacles – Today is great day balance family and work life. Financially all your blockages will clear . Love and appreciation from your family members. Feed something to animals.

Angel Message – Claim the power within

Lucky Color – White and Blue

Lucky Number – 8

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- The Tower – Don’t take any major decision today. Don’t trust anyone blindly. Old pattern will clear and it will release you from suffering. Let go things.

Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 6

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card - The WORLD – Enjoy your day. Eat your favorite food. People will come and share their secrets with you, so, be a good listener. Enjoy each and every moment today.Finacially it’s a great day.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 3

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- Strength – Use all your energy to spread positivity. New beginnings are on the cards. You will gain profit in business and have success in job. Good time to invest. Trust divine timings.

Angel Message – Be more generous today.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 7

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 9 of Wands – Plan to expand your work .Travel is on the cards. Emotionally you might be drained out so try to be calm. Don’t take any hasty decisions. Listen to your elders.

Angel Message – Wait and be patient.

Lucky Color – Pink and Blue

Lucky Number - 1

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- Kinght of Wands – Don’t let anger over ride you. Success is on the cards. Avoids fights . Be clear with your communication.

Angel Message – Let GO THINGS.

Lucky Color – Yellow and Red

Lucky Number – 1

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – The Emperor – You need to balance your personal and professional life. Good day for handling finances. Good time to take some decisions. Take control of your life. Don’t take too many suggestions.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 5

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- 7 of PENTACLES – You have put all your efforts and wait for the results. Things will take little longer time to complete but don’t worry results will be amazing. Trust yourself.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 2

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.

