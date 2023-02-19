Horoscope Today, February 19: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for February 19. You can reach me at - 6000652920

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – The Sun – Today is great day for you. Victory is on the cards. Children will bring good news. Time for celebration. Financially it’s a happy day. Good news in all sectors is on its way. Good day to buy property.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 1





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Queen swords – Don’t allow your anger to control you.Dont be rude to anyone try be humble and grounded as much as you can. Thing will be delay .

Angel Message – love is universal energy Remember that

Lucky Color – yellow and white

Lucky Number – 5

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 10 Of Wands – You are overburden with thoughts and emotions. Let go things. Time for you to take some rest and let others do their duty. Learn to say NO

Angel Message – Love yourself

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 2

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – 2 of Swords – Open your eyes and see or except the reality. Don’t be the victim of over thinking. Don’t let your emotions override you. Do some mediation to calm yourself

Angel Message – STAY CALM

Lucky Color – Green and white

Lucky Number – 5

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 8 of Cups – Today donate something. Time for you to explore yourself more. New direction is on cards. Travel is on the cards.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition

Lucky Color – Green and Red

Lucky Number – 8

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 5 Of Pentcales – Be careful with people they may break your trust. Don’t give or take money today. Someone will try to harm your image or hurt you to the core .Financial loss. But remember there is always light at the end of the tunnel.

Angel Message – Be calm

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 5

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 3 OF Swords People will hurt you today intentionally or unintentionally so be careful.Today you to think about your actions, don’t hurt anyone with your behavior. Things will be delay.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 7

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card – Judgement – Today you will receive blessings from your ancestors.All your work will completed successfully. Success is on the cards.

Angel Message – Live in the moment

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 8

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- Ace Of Swords – New beginnings is on the cards .Emotionally will be very stable.Finaccialy today is good day.. Travel is on the cards .

Angel Message – Love is your energy

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number - 1

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- 8 Of Wands – Today is a great day for you. Good new or new beginnings is on the cards. Anything you want you can manifest so be careful with your thought make sure they are positive. Financially its great day

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 1

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – King of Pentacles–Seek balance in your life. You will be able to convince or manipulate people today. Great day to buy new property

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 8

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card – Temperance - Enjoy the moment. Let go things. New things or changes are on its way. Control your temper. Be helpful .Enjoy the moment.

Angel Message – work on yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 7

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium. Follow me in instagram @mediumofmiracles555.