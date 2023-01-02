Horoscope Today, January 2: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for January 2. Wish you all a very Happy New Year.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – Page of Swords – Today you will be a little restless so calm down. New things will show up but results will be delayed. Don’t get angry on anything. Focus on your skills. Financially, you need be very careful so that you don’t lose money.

Angel Message – Calm down and take deep breaths.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 4

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Knight of the Swords – Time for you to let go of things. You need to control your temper otherwise it will not be good in the personal and professional front. Don’t take decisions in hurry. Be humble and spread love. Don’t spend money on material things today.

Angel Message – Have faith.

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 2

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – King of Pentacles – You will get good news today. Time for you to get your invested money back or you will get long-pending payments. Plan buy your dream house or any property. New people will show up. Financial gains.

Angel Message – Plan your future and take decision.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – 3 of Cups – Time to celebrate your hard work. Teamwork will bring prosperity and joy. New people will show up. You will get good news in terms of your work. Single people can expect someone special in their lives. Past plans will bring glory.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 6

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – The Emperor – You need balance in your work and personal life. Good day for money. You need to take a decision so be neutral. Don’t lose your temper and be humble. You may get the news of a promotion or in business, you may overpower your partner.

Angel Message – Don’t lose your temper.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 2

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card - The Fool – Time for you to take the leap of faith. Keep moving forward. Things will happen according to your wish. Trustworthy people will support you. Past investment or work will bring good and fruitful results. Financial gain.

Angel Message – Take a leap of faith.

Lucky Color – Yellow and Orange

Lucky Number – 1

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – The Magician – Today will be very rewarding. Enjoy your day. Past karma will bring happiness and success to your life. Today whatever you wish for will manifest so be wise about what you think or wish for. Offer you gratitude to your ancestors. Financial gain.

Angel Message – Be great full.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card - Two of Swords – Today, clear your mind towards people and situations. Take any decision in a haste. Don’t believe anyone blindly. Remember always listen to both sides before you believe anything. Don’t give loan to anyone today.

Angel Message – Let go of things.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 6

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card - 4 of Cups – I know it’s a tough time but believe in god's plans. Have some faith, good days are coming. Past karma will bring good news. Please plan your future well and don’t waste money. Respect time and people. Financially you need to save money.

Angel Message – Have faith.

Lucky Color –Red

Lucky Number - 8

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card - The Hanged Man – Time for you to understand your worth and potential. Be clear with your plan in your work, speak up for yourself. Let go of your ego and anger. Make peace with your past.

Angel Message – Have faith.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 6

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 8 of Wands – Time for you to enjoy the day. All your plans will be successful. Invest in what you feel like. Good news is on its way in your personal life. Whatever you plan today will bring success to you.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 8

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card - 9 of Cups – Eat your favorite food. Spend your time with your loved ones. Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your good karma. Good news is on its way. Financial gain.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 9

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love RJ Aaliya

RJ, Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium

Follow me on Instagram @Mediumofmiracle555

You can reach me at – 6000652920