Horoscope Today, January 22: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for January 22. You can reach me at - 6000652920

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 2 of Cups– Today is a great day for partnership. Team work will bring good results. Relationships will be very harmonious. Energy will be very positive throughout the day.

Angel Message – Stay happy

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – 5 of Swords – Avoid arguments. Don’t let people misguide you and don’t trust anyone blindly. A trustworthy person may hurt you. Take care of your finances.

Angel Message – Be alert

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 4

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – Wheels of Fortune – You will get good news today. Good time to expand your business or change your job. Travel or work abroad is on the cards. Success will be on your side.

Angel Message – Plan your future

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 3

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – 3 Of CUPS – Team work will bring good news. New people will show up in life. More work and achievements in the near future. Old pending work will resolved.

Angel Message – Embrace the happiness.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 3

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Page of cups – Good day for money matters. Good energy to invest in new work. Emotionally you will be very happy and stable.

Angel Message – Reclaim the power within

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 6

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 10 of Wands – Today you will be emotionally tired. Stay away from negative people. Stay away from arguments. Stay calm and concentrate on yourself.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color –Yellow

Lucky Number – 9

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – The Tower – A very hard and stagnant phase of your life will come to an end today. Stay away from all negativity. Spend some time amidst nature. Spend wisely.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 9

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- The Empress – New beginnings is on the cards. You will gain profit in business and have success in job. Good time to invest. Trust divine timings. Female energy will bring positivity in your life

Angel Message – Be more generous today.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 5

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- King of Pentacles– Today is great day. Success is on the cards. New people will show up. New opportunities will come your way. Good day to buy new things.

Angel Message – Wait and be patient.

Lucky Color –Blue

Lucky Number - 3

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- The Fool – Success is on the cards. Good news for the couples. A child / your child will bring happiness to your life. Take a leap of faith.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Yellow and Red

Lucky Number – 1

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – THE WORLD – Good day to start new project. Past good karma will bring good news in your life. New beginnings and opportunity will knock in your door. Finance will be great. Stay happy and be grateful.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 6

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- Knight of swords – Use your energy in good direction. Time for you to enjoy the fruits of your good karma. Good news is on its way. Good time to invest in your future. New people will come to your life.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 3

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

Rj ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.