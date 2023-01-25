Horoscope Today, January 25: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am Rj Aaliya, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for January 25. You can reach me at - 6000652920

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 2 of Cups – Today is great day for you. New opportunities as well as new work is on the cards. Express yourself well. Emotionally you will be stable.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1





2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – 10 of Cups– Great day for your wishes to come true. Spend some time with family. Children in the family will bring good luck to you. Great day to buy a property.

Angel Message – Be grateful to the universe

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 3

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 5 Of Cups – Slow down with your work and take some rest. Past karma will bring little unrest in life at this moment. Financially you might feel a little low today. Emotionally it may be an exhausting day.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 5

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – The Moon – Avoid fights. Don’t trust anyone blindly. Don’t give or lend money to anyone. Fight your fears and conquer your anger. Someone trust worthy might hurt you today. Don’t listen to people blindly.

Angel Message – For today forgive everyone

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 5

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 8 OF Cups – Time to change your perception of life. Move forward in life but do stick to old patterns or habits. Don’t invest anywhere. Spend some time amidst nature.

Angel Message – Reclaim the power within

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 5

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 3 of Swords – Oops someone very close to you might hurt you today. You need to brush off the fact and move forward. Don’t trust anyone blindly. Don’t give or take money today. Let go off the past.

Angel Message – Do some meditation

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 4

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 7 of pentacles – Today you need lot of patience to deal with different situations in life. Do you job honestly and let destiny decide the results. Invest today you will get great returns in future. Spend some time with yourself.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 7

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- The High Priestess – Remember, every story has two sides. So take decisions carefully and after thorough analysis. Be ready to face the reality and remember sometimes the reality is harsh. Invest more time on yourself.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 2

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- Queen of Cups – Be active and complete your pending work. Enjoy the moment. Spend wisely and with caution. Be humble.

Angel Message – Wait and be patient

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number - 9

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- Ace of Cups – Emotionally you will be very stable. Don’t open up about everything in life to others. Peace in relationship. Divine energy will help you to achieve new things in life.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 7 OF Wands – Take some rest from your hectic routine. Avoid fights and don’t try to prove yourself. People will try to make you angry, avoid them. Emotionally you might be little unstable.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 5

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- Kings Of Wands – Today is great day to start something new. Enjoy the moment. You may meet some old friend. Avoid gossip and over thinking. Take help from a senior person in life if required.

Angel Message – Stay calm

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 3

