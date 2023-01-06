Horoscope Today, January 6: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for January 6.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 9 of Swords - Be careful someone may cheat you or steal your ideas. Don't invest or give money to anyone. Healthwise be careful on roads.

Angel Massage – Be calm and control your temper.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 4

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – The Hemit - Take rest. Analyze or reconsider your decisions. Don’t be a part of any argument or fight. Distance yourself from any situation or person in your life. Time to reconnect and rewire yourself. Healthwise take proper rest and sleep.

Angel Massage – Don’t worry trust the universe.

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 2

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – The Sun - New ideas will bring prosperity in life and work. Amazing day it is. Whatever you do, whichever direction you go you will receive best results and good news. Best time to start a new relationship or work. Healthwise you just need to enjoy life.

Angel Massage – Spend some time in nature.

Lucky Color – Orange and Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card - The Lover – Amazing day it is. New relationship is on the cards. You will create positive impact in everyone’s life. Work-life will be full of ease and glory. Healthwise enjoy your day.

Angel Massage – Spread love, light and smile in peoples life.

Lucky Color – Red and Pink

Lucky Number – 2

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Ace of Cups - You will get ample opportunities from all direction. Emotionally it’s a stable day but be careful with whom you are sharing your secret. Healthwise drink lots of water.

Angel Massage – You will get many options choose wisely.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number 2

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card - Judgment - Well past issues may create problems in life. Avoid arguments. Listen to your elders. Healthwise past health issues may arise be carefull and control your food habits.

Angel Massage – Time for you to decide what you really want in life.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 7

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 4 of Wands - Time to celebrate. You will get good news. You will meet old friends. Spend time with your loved ones. Healthwise relax and enjoy.

Angel Massage – Read your favorite book.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 6

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- 6 of Pentacles – Donate something today. Good flow of money. Time to spend some time with your elders or senior person. Healthwise blance your diet.

Angel Massage – Listen to some good music.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 4

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card - 3 of Cups – Celebrate your victory. Good time do partnership business. Success is on the cards. Healthwise check your eating habits and avoid spicy food.

Angel Massage – Abundance from all the directions.

Lucky Color –Red and Yellow

Lucky Number - 4

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card - 2 of Pentacles – Money will come and go. Situations in life will be confusing so don’t take any decisions. Don’t invest now. Healthwise you may feel very weak today .

Angel Massage – Speak up, silence is a sign of acceptance.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 2

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – The Tower – Long and old patterns in life will break. You will be shaken to the core so that you get awakened and take decisions. Avoid heights. Healthwise avoid being over worked or walking.

Angel Massage – Take rest and read your favorite book.

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 8

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card - Strength – You will get the courage to face any situation today and also you can speak your heart out. With your abilities, you can tame any situation. Heathwise control your anger.

Angel Massage – Talk and open up, all your issues will be solved.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

Hey lovely people that’s it for this week. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love RJ Aaliya

Radio Jockey in 92.7 Big FM

Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium

You can reach me at - 6000652920