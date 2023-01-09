Horoscope Today, January 9: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, a tarot reader, a clairvoyant and a psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for January 9.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 2 of Swords – Today you will be emotionally little unstable. Other people will try to make you confused just listen to your inner voice. Avoid over thinking. Stay calm.

Angel Message – Spend some time in nature.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 6

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – 3 of Swords – Today avoid fights in any relationship. Don’t start anything new. Projects or work will be delayed but will proceed. Heartbreak is on the card. Low self-esteem.

Angel Message – Just chant – I am the centre of divine love.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 5 of Pentacle – Today things will be delayed. Someone very close will disappoint you. Financially will be losing some money so avoid investments and loans. Release all your anger.

Angel Message – Just Chant – I am abundant from all directions.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – The Magician – Time to celebrate personally or professionally. Good news is on its way. Children will bring happiness to life. Good day for students to think about future planning. Today whatever you do you will get the victory. Be grateful to the universe.

Angel Message – Try to connect with people with more love.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 9

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 2 of Pentacles – Today you will be very busy and the day will be very hectic. Don’t let your emotions override you. Financially you will spend and earn equally. Sudden travel is on the cards.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 8

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 10 of Pentacles – Time for celebration. Victory is on the cards. Team work will bring success and prosperity. Happiness is on its way. Enjoy the moment. Seek blessings from your ancestors.

Angel Message – Be happy and celebrate.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 1

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – 5 of Swords – Emotionally will be very disturbed so try some deep breathing exercises. Avoids fights. Stay away from manipulative people or don’t manipulate anyone. Fights may occur but the best way to deal with them is positively.

Angel Message – Set yourself free from doubt about yourself.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 2

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card – Page of Wands – Happy day for you. New things or events will take place. New beginning or new work is on the cards. You will receive money today. Long pending issues will be resolved.

Angel Message – Heal your self.

Lucky Color – Violet

Lucky Number – 5

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card - 8 of Cups – Today you will get many choices so choose wisely. Time to enjoy some new job or work in your life. Don’t let anyone manipulate you or mislead you so listen to your inner voice.

Angel Message – Harmony with your own thoughts will bring happiness.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number - 5

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card - Queen of Pentacles – Great day to buy new property. New people or situation will bring happiness to your life. Time for some celebration. Marriage may be fixed or time for new proposals. Today is a lucky day for you. Lady luck is in your favor.

Angel Message – Use your inner strength to achive your goal.

Lucky Color –Brown

Lucky Number – 6

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 4 of Pentacles – Finally long pending issues, painful situations or bad phase is about to over or its already over. Get ready to embrace new and positive change in life. Listen to your parents or seek their blessing or support in work or personal life. Finacially you will be stable but take care of your savings.

Angel Message – Embrace the good things.

Lucky Color – Pink

Lucky Number – 9

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card – King of Wands - Good news is on its way. Time to show your inner strength and achieve your goal. You will get your long pending dues. Recognition or awards or achievement is on the cards.

Angel Message – Use your wisdom to be at ease.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 9

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love RJ Aaliya

RJ, Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.

Follow me on Instagram @mediumofmiracles555.

You can reach me at – 6000652920.