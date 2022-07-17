Horoscope Today, July 17: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, tarot reader, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract an abundance of prosperity, love and peace for July 17.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – 2 of Pentacles – Today you will be a little restless but don’t panic. Let go of things and the past. Don't invest anywhere. More spending on the card.

Angel Message – Connect with yourself.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 4

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – The Fool – Time for you to take the leap of faith. New work, new opportunities and new beginnings are on the cards.

Angel Message – Carefree and enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 2 of Wands – You will get good news today. Good time to expand your business or change your job. Travel or work abroad is on the cards.

Angel Message – Plan your future.

Lucky Color – Brown

Lucky Number – 5

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – The Hermit – Take some rest. Don’t take any major decision today or rework on your decision. You may face a hard time so have patience.

Angel Message – Release your fears.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 4

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Temperance – Good day for money, you may receive pending dues. You will be emotionally balanced today. Success is on the cards. Spend some time amidst nature. New people will come to your life.

Angel Message – Claim the power within.

Lucky Color – White and Blue

Lucky Number – 7

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card - The Magician – You will be very stable today emotionally as well as financially. Promotion is on the cards. Good time to invest. Use your might in relationships or your workspace wisely.

Angel Message – Be grateful for whatever you have.

Lucky Color –Yellow and Orange

Lucky Number – 8

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – The Empress – Enjoy your day. Eat your favorite food. People will come and share their secrets with you, so be a good listener. Enjoy each and every moment today. Today is great day for you.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 8

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card - The Fool – New beginnings are on the cards. You will gain profit in business and have success in your job. Good time to invest. Trust divine timings.

Angel Message – Be more generous today.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 5

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card - 2 of Swords – Don’t let your emotions override you. Reconsider your thoughts and decisions. Avoid too many opinions. Let go of your past.

Angel Message – Wait and be patient.

Lucky Color –Blue

Lucky Number - 1

10.CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card - The Sun – Success is on the cards. Good news for couples. A child / your child will bring happiness to your life.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Yellow and Red

Lucky Number – 1

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – King Of Pentacles – Good day for handling finances. Good time to take some decisions. Take control of your life. Don’t take too many suggestions.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 5

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card - Wheel of Fortune – Time for you to enjoy the fruit of your good karma. Good news is on its way. Good time to invest in your future. New people will come to your life.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 3

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love RJ Aaliya

RJ, Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.