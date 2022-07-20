Horoscope Today, July 20: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, tarot reader, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract an abundance of prosperity, love and peace for July 20.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – Knight of Pentacles – Today is a great day to complete all your work. Team work will bring good results. You are blessed with amazing energy so utilize it in a good way. Relationships will be very harmonious. Energy will be very positive throughout the day.

Angel Message – Stay happy.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 9

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – Death – Something old and painfull will end and new beginnings will take place. Don’t get angry or bring any negative thoughts. Donate something to someone.

Angel Message – Embrace the truth.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 6

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – Justice – Long pending issues will resolved. You will get victory in any work you do. You will get good news today. Be humble and tell the truth but without hurting anyone.

Angel Message – Believe in the divine.

Lucky Color –Red

Lucky Number – 5

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – 8 of Swords – Trust yourself. Don’t let others to decide your faith. Don’t believe anything blindly use your consciousness to understand any situation.

Angel Message – Embrace happiness.

Lucky Color – Red

Lucky Number – 4

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – 10 of Cups – Amazing day to spend with family. Harmony and prosperity will be on your side. Good day for money matters. Good energy to invest in new work. Emotionally you will be very happy and stable.

Angel Message – Reclaim the power within.

Lucky Color – Red and Yellow

Lucky Number – 7

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 6 of Swords – Great day to travel. Take responsibility of your action. Be a guide to someone. Avoid fights. Spend some time with family.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color –Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – Two Pentacles – Some situation may mislead or confuse you so don’t take any major decisions. Today you will spend and earn equally so be careful to avoid unnecessary expenses. Emotionally you will be little unstable. I suggest you to do some meditation and calm yourself.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Orange

Lucky Number – 2

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card- 6 Of pentacles – Donate something to someone. Focus more on your family values. Before taking any major decision consult with your family. Financially it's a great day. Be greatful for everything.

Angel Message – Be more generous today.

Lucky Color – Green

Lucky Number – 8

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 9 of Cups – Today is great day. Eat your favorite meal. Success is on the cards. New people will show up. New opportunities will come your way. Good day to buy new things. Emotionally you will be in a very happy state.

Angel Message – Don’t worry be happy.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number - 4

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- Judgment – Divine energies are with you. You are ready to receive what you deserve to make you happy and successful. Take a leap of faith. Emotionally you will be stable.

Angel Message – Get ready to embrace the change.

Lucky Color –Red

Lucky Number – 1

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – The Hermit – Reconsider you decisions. Take some rest which is really important for you. Don’t be a part of any fights. Avoid negative people. Emotionally you will be little drained out.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 7

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)



Tarot Card- 9 of Pentacles – Financially it’s a great day. Feed something to birds {any bird}. Use your energy in good direction. Time for you to enjoy the fruits of your good karma. Good news is on its way. Good time to invest in your future. New people will come into your life.

Angel Message – Enjoy the moment.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 9

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love Rj Aaliya

RJ, Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium.

You can reach me at - 6000652920