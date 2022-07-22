Horoscope Today, July 22: Check Tarot Readings For Your Zodiac

Hello lovely souls, I am RJ Aaliya, tarot reader, clairvoyant and psychic medium who will deviate you to attract abundance prosperity, love and peace for July 22.

1. ARIES (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card – Wheels of Fortune – Today is a great day to start any new work or project. You will get results according to your karma, also donate something to someone. Things will work in your favor. New people will show up. Financially it’s a great day.

Angel Message – Donate something to someone.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 1

2. TAURUS (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot Card – 5 of Swords – Avoid negative people. Don’t believe anyone blindly, before taking any decision analyse everything nicely. Listen to your inner voice. Communicate clearly with everyone. Emotionally you will be a little unstable.

Angel Message – Embrace the truth.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 2

3. GEMINI (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot Card – 6 of Cups – You will be very relax today, old pending issues will be resolved. Let go of things. More love and harmony in relationships. Seniors or elders will be helpful in your life. Finacially you will be in good position. Emotionally you are in happy state of mind.

Angel Message – Believe in the divine.

Lucky Color –White

Lucky Number – 6

4. CANCER (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot Card – Knight of Swords – Relax, keep calm and complete all your work. Control your temper. Avoid fights and arguments. Victory is on your side. Things will take a little longer to complete so don’t get hyperactive.

Angel Message – Don’t worry, be happy.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 9

5. LEO (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Tarot Card – Queen of Wands – Today you will be very stable and balanced in work front. Emotionally you will be very stable. You will be the centre of attraction today. Be careful of negative people. Financially you will be stable.

Angel Message – Reclaim the power within.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 9

6. VIRGO (Aug 23 – Sept 22)

Tarot Card- 9 of Pentacles – Today is a amazing day for you. Whatever you do, you will get success and stability. New people will show up in your life. Financially you will be very stable. Emotionally you will be in a happy state.

Angel Message – Stay happy.

Lucky Color –Yellow

Lucky Number – 6

7. LIBRA (Sept 23 - Oct 22)

Tarot Card – Knight of Pentacles - Good news and victory on its way. Work will be completed in time. Use your leadership skills to achieve new things. Inner power will motivate you throughout the day. Emotionally you are very stable today.

Angel Message – Trust your intuition.

Lucky Color – Black and Brown

Lucky Number – 5

8. SCORPIO (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Tarot Card - Jutice – Today is great day. Energy is very positive and high so whatever you do it will bring happiness to you. Female counterpart of your life will bring joy to your life.

Angel Message – Be more generous today.

Lucky Color – Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

9. SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Tarot Card- 8 of Swords – Don’t over think any situation. Let go of the past and things. Reconsider your decision. Control your anger and emotions. Don’t take any major decision out of frustration. Stay calm.

Angel Message – Do some meditation or get good sleep.

Lucky Color –Yellow

Lucky Number - 6

10. CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Tarot Card- 10 of Cups – You have so much energy today use it very productively and you will get whatever you want. Financially you will be in very stable state. Control your anger. Be loud and clear with your communication. Spend some family time.

Angel Message – Stay happy.

Lucky Color –Yellow

Lucky Number – 3

11. AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Tarot Card – 6 of Swords – A short travel is on the cards. Give more time to family and friends. Control your emotions. Balance your fiancé.

Angel Message – Believe in yourself.

Lucky Color – Blue

Lucky Number – 6

12. PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Tarot Card - The High Priestess – Balance your work and personal life. Someone is trying to manipulate you so be careful. Trust your instinct and take decisions. Truth will reveal itself soon which will change your life for better.

Angel Message – Stay calm.

Lucky Color – White

Lucky Number – 3

Hey lovely people that’s it for today. Always remember, the universe has got your back. So just ask for it and you will receive what you desire.

Lots of love RJ Aaliya

RJ ,Tarot and Energy Healer

Clairvoyant and Psychic Medium

You can reach me at - 6000652920